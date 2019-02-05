Exploring San Diego's abandoned locations

No matter how much you explore San Diego, there is always something that might be left uncovered and it might be historical or even haunted.
A woman died as a result of being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium last August, according to a coroner's report obtained by ESPN .
A final storm system is expected to drop moderate rainfall Monday and could even bring snow to the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.
We will remain in the soggy setup as another storm system aims for Southern California. Onshore flow will bring us scattered light to moderate showers through Tuesday night. A cold core system will also result in the snow level dropping from 5,000' to 6,000' on Monday night to 2,500' - 3,000' by late Tuesday night in San Diego Co.
According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court of California on Monday, David Westerfield's conviction and death sentence have been affirmed.
Maybe the key to good health is living the life of a “spartan.” In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Oceanside man Guy Boyd who survived the widowmaker heart attack.
Dozens of cases of the measles have been confirmed across the Pacific Northwest, and health experts across the country – and in San Diego- are urging patients to protect themselves.
A small plane shook homes and "sounded like a missile" as it broke apart and rained chunks of metal into a Southern California neighborhood, igniting a house fire that killed four people, witnesses said Monday.
Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home. Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.
