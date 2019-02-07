Chelsea Clinton in San Diego for youth justice talk

Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Corey Henley
While musicians and presenters in Los Angeles prepare for music’s biggest night, some seniors in San Diego found a creative way to get in the Grammy Award spirit.
Mason Robert Fish, who also faces felony and misdemeanor counts of DUI causing injury, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license, faces 13 years in state prison if convicted as charged.
The Trump administration is waiving environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles of border barrier in San Diego.
To say that technology has changed a lot in the past several decades would be an understatement. While most of us are now reliant on smart phones in our pockets, computers in every room of the house and numerous other gadgets, technology wasn’t always so accessible – or small.
The San Diego Humane Society asked county residents for information Thursday that will help identify the person who recently abandoned two terriers at Mountain View Park.
UC San Diego celebrated the Gilman Bridge Ribbon Cutting and Community Celebration with more than 400 attendees Thursday.
Wells Fargo apologized on Twitter to customers who may be experiencing an issue with their online banking and mobile app on Thursday morning.