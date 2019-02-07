San Diego fugitive with multiple parole violations walked away from reentry facility

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Corey Henley
DOB: 12/22/1971 (47)
Description: Black male
6’2’’ tall, 270 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
Corey Henley is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for walking away from a reentry facility. He is considered a parolee at large (no bail). He is currently on parole for possession of controlled substances for sales. He has previous convictions for possession and transportation of controlled substances and also has multiple Parole violations.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska is nothing short of a living miracle. On February 10, 2015, he was ambushed outside his home shot six times and survived. Please join Kyle and the KFMB Stations and the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as we honor those who helped save his life and unite to help save others through the gift of blood.
