Legoland debuts new exhibit for premier of "The Lego Movie 2"

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Legoland debuted its new exhibit Friday, a tie-in to the recent premiere of "The Lego Movie 2: The Second One."

The new Lego Movie 2 Experience allows theme park attendees to meet characters from the franchise such as Emmet and Lucy in person as well as behind-the-scenes looks at sets from the movies, such as a scale model of the town of Apocalypseburg.

"They'll get to feel like they're inside the movie and also notice all the detail work that the set designers, prop designers and everybody else put in," said Chris Miller, the movie's co-writer and co-producer.

According to Legoland representatives, six members of the theme park's model shop team spent more than 960 hours and used more than 500,000 Lego bricks to assemble the models and sets from the movie for the Lego Movie 2 Experience. The team worked with set designers from Warner Bros. over the span of five months to ensure the accuracy of the models and sets, according to Legoland.

Legoland visitors will be able to visit and view the Lego Movie 2 Experience this weekend and next weekend during the theme park's Lego Movie Days attraction. Residents can visit legoland.com/en/california for ticket information and pricing.