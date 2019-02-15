Legoland debuts new exhibit for premier of "The Lego Movie 2"

This week’s storm caused major flooding across San Diego County. A family in Ramona is now dealing with the aftermath from the rain storm that swept across San Diego County.
Nearly 50 inmates were involved in a riot at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa on Friday. The incident happened in the prison's medium custody Facility-A yard.
A former Navy man accused of killing his estranged wife, whose decomposing body was found in San Diego Bay nearly two years after she vanished, was ordered Friday to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge.
An ex-con who allegedly riddled a Hillcrest restaurant with bullets from an assault rifle -- sending terrified diners ducking for cover but somehow injuring no one -- was charged Friday with 11 counts of attempted murder.
Legoland debuted its new exhibit Friday, a tie-in to the recent premiere of "The Lego Movie 2: The Second One."
A bluff collapse near Seagrove Park temporarily halted train service Friday on a stretch of ocean-front rails in northern San Diego County.
Who says Valentine's Day is over? A new museum has popped up in the North County and it’s dedicated to love.
The target of a lawsuit involving the highly-publicized death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado said Wednesday the case was settled for $600,000.
Social media has become a part of most people’s daily lives – including parents who don’t think twice about posting photos of their kids online.
A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.