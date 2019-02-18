SeaWorld San Diego: 16 rescued after being stuck on the Bayside Skyride

Sixteen people seated in five gondolas were rescued Monday night after being trapped on SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride over the Mission Bay for several hours.
It's a futuristic and frightful concept cleverly captured in a popular episode of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.
California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The recent flood waters hit hard at the Lions,Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine. Now, the muddy cleanup effort is underway, and the facility's director is asking for help.
When it comes to protecting your home during a fire, builders here in San Diego are required to follow certain guidelines for new projects. California has some of the toughest restrictions in the country.
An Oceanside family narrowly escaped injury after an 80-foot pine tree fell onto their home, leaving behind a huge mess.
If you’re looking to get your body ready for when the weather heats up, detoxing might be on your agenda. Nutritionist Christina Jordan of Fit Body Weight Loss stopped by Morning Extra with tips on slimming down for spring.
For Presidents Day on Monday, activists across the country - including some in San Diego - rallied against President Trump’s border emergency declaration.
Did you know studies show that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of pickles in a single year?