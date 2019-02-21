‘Pucks & Paws’: New San Diego Gulls’ calendar to help dogs in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Gulls are helping dogs in need with a new team calendar.

The calendar sponsored by Raising Cane’s features 14 Gulls players with Shelter to Soldier service dogs and the calendar is for sale at Gulls games and through the DASH Auctions app.

All proceeds from Pucks & Paws calendar sales will go to Shelter to Soldier – a San Diego nonprofit which adopts dogs and trains them to be service animals for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from PTSD and other afflictions.

Gulls Center Sam Carrick - AKA Mr. February in the calendar - and Shelter to Soldier Co-Founder and President Graham Bloem - along with a four-legged hockey fan - stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the calendar and how it benefits Graham’s organization.

Thank you to cbs8 Morning Start and @EricNews8 for having us on this morning to share the @sdgullsahl 2019 Pucks and Paws Calendar sponsored by @raising_canes and shot by… https://t.co/Eunk5kIYfh — Shelter to Soldier (@shelter2soldier) February 21, 2019

See the calendar cover and photos from inside below courtesy of Allison Shamrell Pet Photography.