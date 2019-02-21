San Diego girl reunites with emergency transport team that helped save her life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A very special little girl reunited Thursday with the people who helped save her life. Two-year-old Emma was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital last spring when she was having problems with her heart.

The people who took her there were members of a team called Children’s Hospital Emergency Transport (also known as CHET).

"There's no question in my mind that if our CHET team had not been able to go get Emma, she wouldn't be alive today,” said one doctor.

The team has an ambulance, an airplane and a helicopter.

One March night, Emma was throwing up and the nurse line said it was a respiratory virus running its course. But her parents say they knew in their guts it was something more serious.

They took Emma to an emergency room near their Del Cerro home where Emma's heart stopped beating. Time was of the essence and CHET was called to the rescue.

"It's the trained pediatric team in the ambulance that can give definitive pediatric critical care,” said CHET team manager Shelby Standefer.

They performed CPR in the ambulance all the way to Rady Children's where Emma received specialized treatment. The pediatric team ensures the health and well-being of the children in our community like Emma who is now healthy and thriving.

“She's a regular toddler, progressing totally normal,” said Emma’s mom. “Her development is perfect."