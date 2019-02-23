One person dead after being shot in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sheriffs confirmed a woman is dead after being shot in Alpine.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Victoria.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground outside of a car. The homeowner said they have no idea who the lady is or who the car belongs to.

Multiple parties called 911 when they saw someone walking down the street with a gun.

Sheriff's detained that person a half mile away from where the woman was found, and sheriff's say there is no longer a risk to the public