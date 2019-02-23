Dozens gather to raise money for victims of Chicano Park crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of people gathered together in Chicano Park on Saturday to honor the four people who lost their lives when a truck flew off the bridge and hit the crowd below.

The sister of Cruz Contreras, Aurora Contreras told News 8 that although they have been gone for two years, the wounds are still very fresh and their lives have been ripped apart.

Contreras’ brother, Cruz and his wife Annamarie, were two of the four who were killed when Navy Petty Officer Richard Sepolio drove after drinking and lost control of his truck. The truck went off the Coronado Bridge and crashed onto a crowd below.

On Saturday many people returned to the scene for the first time, this time for a fundraiser hosted by the Chicano Park Steering Committee.

The group sold everything from burgers to clothes to purses and all of the money will go back to the victims families.

Last week a jury convicted Sepolio of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is facing a maximum of 18 years behind bars.