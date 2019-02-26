Suspected street racing leads to fiery crash in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) - A long stretch of a busy road in Lakeside was shut down for hours Tuesday morning after a fiery crash.



Authorities say a car rolled off Wildcat Canyon Road, burst into flames and sparked a brush fire.



Police are investigating whether the accident was the result of a street race. According to police, no one was found inside the burned-out car.

Authorities are calling the incident a hit-and-run and are looking for the second vehicle.



As of 6:30 a.m., Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside has reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.