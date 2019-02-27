Deadly crash prompts closure of North County freeway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly crash prompts closure of North County freeway

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Steve Price, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One person is dead and multiple lanes are closed on eastbound SR-78 in San Marcos after a car slammed into a semi-truck.

Authorities believe the semi hit the center divide and blew a tire causing it to be stuck in lanes. 

The accident took place near Twin Oaks Valley Road just after 1 a.m. 2 lanes have been closed while investigators are on scene trying to figure out the sequence of events. 

