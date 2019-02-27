Deadly crash prompts closure of North County freeway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One person is dead and multiple lanes are closed on eastbound SR-78 in San Marcos after a car slammed into a semi-truck.

Authorities believe the semi hit the center divide and blew a tire causing it to be stuck in lanes.

The accident took place near Twin Oaks Valley Road just after 1 a.m. 2 lanes have been closed while investigators are on scene trying to figure out the sequence of events.

