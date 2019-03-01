Pacific storm could bring rain to San Diego County over weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A storm system sweeping into San Diego County late Friday could bring rain through the weekend, forecasters said.
The Pacific storm system is expected to weaken as it makes way inland, but will have enough moisture to drop showers beginning late Friday night and continuing through at least Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
A slight chance of showers will linger in the region through Sunday evening.
Rainfall totals from the weekend storm will range from a quarter-inch to a half-inch in coastal and inland-valley areas, around one-tenth of an inch in most desert areas and anywhere from a half-inch to an inch in the county mountains, according to the NWS.
Snow levels will drop to 7,000 feet by Sunday.
Strong and gusty winds will develop in the mountains and deserts on Saturday and continue through Saturday night.
Dry weather is expected on Monday before another storm system brings a chance of precipitation Tuesday through Thursday, forecasters said.
Plans this weekend? Make sure you prepare for rain! Most showers will be on Saturday, with lingering showers into Sunday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6OngMWQrcX— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 1, 2019
Tranquil #TGIF! Rain though arrives at around midnight tonight from the coast to the mountains. High snow levels tonight (about 9000 FT). #cawx pic.twitter.com/lAbzgwsvW6— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 1, 2019
Mild weather Friday under a weak high pressure. Widespread rain and clouds start early Saturday, lingering into Sunday. Temperatures drop below average through the weekend.
