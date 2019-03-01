USS Essex Amphibious Group returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of sailors with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group are back home after an 8-month deployment.

The sailors on the USS Essex, USS Anchorage and the USS Rushmore were deployed to the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa regions. They also made a stop in Pearl Harbor where they rendered honors to the fallen.

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts to support regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce.

The end to this deployment is uniquely significant because it was the inaugural combat deployment of the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II.