USS Essex Amphibious Group returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Thousands of sailors with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group are back home after an 8-month deployment.
The sailors on the USS Essex, USS Anchorage and the USS Rushmore were deployed to the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa regions. They also made a stop in Pearl Harbor where they rendered honors to the fallen.
The Essex Amphibious Ready Group conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts to support regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce.
The end to this deployment is uniquely significant because it was the inaugural combat deployment of the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II.
Did you know that each year more than 150 police officers are killed in the line of duty? Concerns of Police Survivors is putting on a ride that will be 6 days and 2,500 miles for the thin blue line.
While some people would like for life to be filled with endless entertainment, we all know it’s not. Some say the sooner you learn it’s on you to make life interesting, the better off you’ll be.
Did you know the National Education Association (NEA) created Read Across America to get kids to celebrate reading on or near March 2nd?
The 11th Annual Chocolate and Wine Festival gets underway on Friday night at Pechanga Resort Casino.
Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found gravely injured early Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Bay Terraces area.
A storm system sweeping into San Diego County late Friday could bring rain through the weekend, forecasters said.
Dozens of exotic dancers on Thursday sounded off outside Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s office – protesting for their right to work as independent contractors.
Chula Vista residents on Thursday sounded off about illegal pot shops in their community during a Southwest Chula Vista Civic Association Forum on illegal pot shops.
Mild weather Friday under a weak high pressure. Widespread rain and clouds start early Saturday, lingering into Sunday. Temperatures drop below average through the weekend.