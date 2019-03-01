The nuts & bolts of North Park's Berger Hardware story

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One-hundred-and-seven years after opening their doors, things never went south for Berger Hardware in North Park, but in Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff got a side of the secrets.

From her nails to her hair and even the walls, Cheryl Robertson loves talking about turquoise and great-grandmother, Isabelle. Cheryl is the fourth generation from the Robertson family to run Berger Hardware.

Co-owner Eric Sivill said owning a family business for 107 years can be complicated. His wife, Mini, explained the nuts and bolts of the hardware store’s family tree to Jeff Zevely.

The family’s story started in Wisconsin, before traveling west at the turn of the century. All these years later, the Robertsons continue to unlock a few family secrets.

For example, great-grandmother Isabel never married Mr. Berger, but she did put the business in her name before he could gamble it away.

The business was then handed down to Hayden, Hayden Jr., Dick, Craig and Stewart. The rest as they say is history.

The Berger Hardware store is celebrating its 107 year anniversary on Saturday from 4 p.m., to 7 p.m. There will be food and drink with all proceeds benefiting the issue of homelessness.