San Diego City Council to vote on proposal to eliminate parking requirements

Get ready for some fun in the sun and to stuff yourself with poke and spam musubi, because Southwest Airlines has started selling tickets for its first flights to Hawaii.
Firefighters responding to a structure fire in the 23000 block of Coyote Holler Road near Potrero found a person down on a lawn nearby, according to Cal Fire.
Two San Diegans were killed in a helicopter crash involving two other American tourists and a local pilot that occurred in Kenya Sunday night.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds over the area. Showers may return as early as Tuesday night.
The San Diego City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal Monday that would eliminate parking requirements for multifamily housing developments built near mass transit.
A man was rescued Sunday morning - after he became stuck in the middle of flowing water in the South Bay - and was then taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.
Caltrans crews will close all northbound and southbound lane of State Route 163 between Interstate 8 and Genesee Avenue several nights this week starting Sunday night. The closures will continue for three to six nights, according to authorities, in order for crews to remove bridge falsework on the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing.
A man with a knife who barricaded himself inside a home in the City Heights area of San Diego for six hours was arrested after he came out early Monday, authorities said.
Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.
This time of year, Girl Scouts are camped out in front of stores across the country selling their delicious cookies. But for one local scout, a recent sales day did not go as planned.