San Diego City Council to vote on proposal to eliminate parking requirements

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal Monday that would eliminate parking requirements for multifamily housing developments built near mass transit.



Supporters of the plan say it will solve the city's housing crisis by making housing cheaper, but others say it makes no sense where the mass transit system is relatively weak.

Under current law, new housing developments within the city require a minimum number of parking spaces attached to the housing units.



If the council approves the new proposal, developers would be able to build housing developments with no dedicated parking spaces. The proposal also calls for "unbundled parking" requirements.

The City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee voted 3-1 in favor of the proposal, and forwarded it to the full nine-member council for final approval Monday.

The proposal wouldn’t retroactively wipe out parking requirements for existing housing projects; it would only apply to new construction, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The only neighborhoods eligible for the new policy are those near transit hubs, which is defined as being located within half a mile of a trolley line, a bus rapid transit station or two high-frequency bus routes. The transit must either be already operating or scheduled to begin operating within five years.

The proposal, which was unveiled in January by Mayor Kevin Faulconer during his annual State of the City speech, has faced significant pushback.

The public hearing begins at 2 p.m. downtown.

