San Diego City Council approves new Social Host Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego City Council unanimously approved changes to the City’s Social Host Ordinance on Tuesday. The changes now make it illegal to provide an environment where the underage use of marijuana, controlled substances and alcohol can take place.

Councilman Cris Cate said the changes to the ordinance are about being proactive. San Diego is joining Escondido, San Marcos, Chula Vista and Santee as cities who have expanded their social host laws.

News 8 spoke to a police lieutenant who said the department is seeing marijuana and other drugs along with alcohol at parties with teenagers. The statistics seem to support that claim with 45 percent of all youths at juvenile hall test positive for marijuana.

The new ordinance does not stop at marijuana plants; it adds edibles as well as other illegal street drugs like spice, cocaine and heroin.

Adults who allow parties to happen in their homes with underaged guests will be held responsible and can face fines up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.