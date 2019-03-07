San Diego Rocket Con: Comics, toys and collectibles show this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Comic-Con is such a huge entertainment event in San Diego but why wait for it to arrive in the summer? San Diego Rocket Con will hold its 2nd annual show this weekend with a variety of vendors showcasing comics, toys, trading cards, games and lots of other collectible products and more.

The 2-day event will have over 40 vendors and feature guests such as Sam Jones - who played Flash Gordon in the 80's movie of the same name, several cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and comic book artists such as Rick and Morty artist David Angelo Roman.

What about Cosplay you ask? Yes, San Diego Rocket Con encourages attendees to dress up as their favorite comic book or superhero character.

If you're into more of the intimate and traditional geek-friendly con experience, head over to the Scottish Rite Event Center in downtown and check out the San Diego Rocket Con.

EVENT INFO:

March 9th -10th

Saturday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Scottish Rite Event Center

1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108-3683