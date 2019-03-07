San Diego man charged with catching and keeping great white shark

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife arrested Bodi Dee Roberts, who is 22-years-old. He is being charged with unlawful taking of a white shark without a permit, unlawful possession of game, deterioration/waste of fish and destroying or concealing documentary evidence.

According to the D.A.’s office, on January 5th, 2019, Roberts unlawfully took a white shark from the ocean without a permit – a violation of the Fish and Game Code. Roberts then allegedly kept the white shark, which resulted to the deterioration and waste of the shark, leading to the multiple violations in the charge.

The complaint filed against Roberts states that he tried to destroy or conceal evidence of his unlawful actions.

Roberts is set to be arraigned on Friday. He faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if found guilty.