San Diego man charged with catching and keeping great white shark

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife arrested Bodi Dee Roberts, who is 22-years-old. He is being charged with unlawful taking of a white shark without a permit, unlawful possession of game, deterioration/waste of fish and destroying or concealing documentary evidence.
According to the D.A.’s office, on January 5th, 2019, Roberts unlawfully took a white shark from the ocean without a permit – a violation of the Fish and Game Code. Roberts then allegedly kept the white shark, which resulted to the deterioration and waste of the shark, leading to the multiple violations in the charge.
The complaint filed against Roberts states that he tried to destroy or conceal evidence of his unlawful actions.
Roberts is set to be arraigned on Friday. He faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if found guilty.
No rain is forecast in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park this weekend, so it might be a good time to check out the wildflowers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Diego County on Thursday to host a round-table discussion with local residents on President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and what it's like to live in a community on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The discovery today of an unattended bag outside a Core-Columbia building that houses Social Security Administration offices prompted street closures in the area until a bomb squad determined the sack only contained harmless everyday items such as peanut butter.
For many teenage girls, the prom, the quinceanera, the big night out – it’s all about the dress. But special occasion dresses are pricy. That’s why the County Library is playing fairy godmother.
For decades, there were tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos, of a mysterious killer whale that just didn't look like all the others, but scientists had never seen one.
The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since a mid-January storm tore off some of the railing. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city leaders say the goal is to get the pier back open by Memorial Day weekend.
The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to allow the Boomers! amusement park in Clairemont to start selling beer and wine on Tuesday.
The westbound State Route 54 connector ramp to Interstate 805 will be closed overnight for maintenance work, Caltrans said.