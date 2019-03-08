New Poway restaurant serves meals inspired by famous female swimmer

Twelve patients who are undergoing cancer treatment at Rady’s Children’s Hospital will get the VIP treatment this weekend at the Padres spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona.
A San Diego County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that he is allowed under state law to reconsider his prior decision to place a sexually violent predator known as the "Bolder-Than-Most" rapist back into the community, where the felon would continue treatment under a conditional release program.
A Linda Vista home in the process of being remodeled caught fire for unknown reasons early Friday, sustaining an estimated $60,000 worth of damage before firefighters could douse the flames.
Former Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for possessing 44 pounds of cocaine he intended to sell, which authorities found inside a minivan parked at an Imperial Beach townhouse.
Set to open in Poway on March 18th, The Florence pays tribute to legendary swimmer Florence Chadwick. Florence May Chadwick was an American swimmer known for long-distance open water swimming.
San Diego Bomb Arson team responded to a home in the 8800 block of Margaret Court in Spring Valley after they received reports of a possible grenade in the home.
Authorities Friday were searching for a driver who fled after crashing a Ferrari into a power pole in Rancho Santa Fe, knocking out electricity to 84 customers in the area.
The 11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon will be held on March 9th from noon to 3 p.m. at Nason’s Beer Hall in the Pendry San Diego.
A homicide investigation is underway in the Rancho Bernardo area after a body was found in the middle of a street.
Police were investigating the death of a man whose burning body was found Friday morning in the backyard of an Oceanside home.