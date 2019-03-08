New Poway restaurant serves meals inspired by famous female swimmer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Set to open in Poway on March 18th, The Florence pays tribute to legendary swimmer Florence Chadwick. Florence May Chadwick was an American swimmer known for long-distance open water swimming.

She was the first woman to swim the English Channel in both directions, setting a time record each time. She was also the first woman to swim the Catalina Channel, the Straits of Gibraltar, the Bosporus, and the Dardanelles.

On International Women's Day, News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the restaurant before anyone else. Speaking with Legal Restaurants Partner Nick Sanderson, she learns so much about the athlete and shares it as he gives a tour of the new space, pointing out trophies, old photos, even her swimsuit!

Executive Chef Ricardo Heredia plates several dishes, explaining how Chadwick inspired each one.

The Florence is located at 13480 Evening Creek Dr N Suite 150, San Diego, CA 92128.



