Caltrans reduces speed limit to 55 along I-5 construction zone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Caltrans, local leaders and safety officials announced Friday a temporary speed limit reduction from 65 miles per hour to 55 mph along a stretch of I-5 construction.

It's also known as Build NCC and it's located between Manchester Avenue in the City of Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad.

The reduced speed limit is designed to increase the safety of the traveling public and highway workers during construction.

Build NCC is a collaboration between Caltrans and SANDAG, and part of the first phase of the comprehensive and integrated North Coast Corridor (NCC) Program.