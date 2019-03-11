Police seek suspect after woman killed in Carlsbad home invasion

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - An intense search is underway Monday to find the person who stabbed a woman to death in the Carlsbad area.



Carlsbad police responded to a report of a home invasion just after midnight in the 1800 block of Outrigger Lane.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest.



A neighbor who knows the victim says she woke up after hearing her dogs barking at someone in the backyard.



“My dog started barking and I saw the police with their flashlights going up and down the hill – I’m really rattled, it just seems like a safe place,” Maggie Waterman said.

Homicide detectives conduct an investigation in Carlsbad after woman found stabbed to death after a home invasion Monday. (Mar. 11, 2019).

Police also found bloody footprints leading to the backyard. The woman was taken to the trauma center at La Jolla Scripps Hospital where she later died.



A description of the suspect has not yet been released.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.