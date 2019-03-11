Police seek suspect after woman killed in Carlsbad home invasion

An intense search is underway Monday to find the person who stabbed a woman to death in the Carlsbad area.
A storm system moving in from the east could drop light rain in San Diego County Monday and will bring the possibility of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
It's that time of year again: this weekend people across the country turned the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time; although those in Arizona and Hawaii did not as those states keep the same time year-round. Last November, California voters approved a proposition to join them.
A local girl who was just 8 years old when she reported her own kidnapping was among several San Diego kids recognized Sunday for their bravery.
A temporarily reduced speed limit goes into effect Monday near a construction project along the Interstate 5 in North County San Diego. The speed reduction was announced last week by officials from Caltrans, SANDAG, and the California Highway Patrol.
Torrey Pines Gliderport officials spoke out this weekend about a deadly mid-air collision between two paragliders as investigations continued into the accident near a La Jolla beach.
Chance of rain lingers through early this week, as two storms make their way eastward across the region. Temperatures below average will recover to seasonal norms by mid-week.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
An abandoned 3-month-old puppy suffering from head injuries has now recovered and was adopted Friday from County Animal Services.
Donny Hageman kicked three field goals, including the 44-yard game-winner as time expired, as the San Diego Fleet defeated the Salt Lake Stallions, 27-25, Saturday at SDCCU Stadium.