Sweetwater District unveils budget plans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – In a time of financial uncertainty the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday said they have reason for optimism despite having more than $20 million of debt.

The school district said it has a plan to shave off millions of dollars of debt by the end of the year, but despite its positive projections, parents and stakeholders were still visibly frustrated due to talks of layoffs and lack of trust in the district.

A plan unveiled Monday included a reduction in management staff at the district office and non-district management positions. It also projects to save about $10 million in upcoming bargaining agreements with employees. More than $4 million is estimated to be saved by juggling resources for schools.

The district has already informed more than 300 employees they could take early retirement. On Monday, the district said it had offered the same offer to an additional several dozen more employees, however, 87 non-union employees were recently given notice they could be laid off – 69 of them assistant principals.

Parents told News 8 they were outraged by the district’s move.

While the 87 employees were given notice, they have not been laid off. The district has until March 15th to give them a final decision.