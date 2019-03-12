Hollywood actors, CEOs and coaches charged in nationwide college admissions cheating case

College coaches and other high profile people have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.

NBC and ABC news report that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people charged in the case.

Loughlin is best known for her role in "Full House" and Huffman for her role in "Desperate Housewives."

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were brought against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also made to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren't.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

NBC News reports that there was no indication that the schools involved in the case were aware of any wrongdoing. ABC also reported that most students involved were not aware that their college admission was contingent on a bribe.