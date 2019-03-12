Hollywood actors, CEOs and coaches charged in nationwide college admissions cheating case

Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.
In a time of financial uncertainty the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday said they have reason for optimism despite having more than $20 million of debt.
A man and woman accused of fatally stabbing a 64-year-old woman early Monday morning in her Carlsbad home have been arrested, authorities said.
An SUV came crashing down onto a carport’s awning in Scripps Ranch early Tuesday, crushing two parked cars.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
For those that don’t already know, March 12th is National Pancake Day! In San Diego County that means you have 12 hours to visit any IHOP in the county to get some free pancakes!
A company has recalled thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour because it could be contaminated with salmonella.
Temperatures increase gradually as high pressure begins moving into the area. Chance of rain will taper off Tuesday morning and return Tuesday night.
A new San Diego County program is offering sorely needed relief to those caring for local residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.