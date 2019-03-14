Man fighting for his life after scooter crash in downtown San Di - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man fighting for his life after scooter crash in downtown San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday with life-threatening injuries suffered when he rode a motorized scooter into a tree in the downtown San Diego.

The accident occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday when he made a left turn onto B Street, according to Sgt. Joe Ruvido of the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident was asked to call SDPD Traffic Division detectives at (858) 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.