Man fighting for his life after scooter crash in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday with life-threatening injuries suffered when he rode a motorized scooter into a tree in the downtown San Diego.



The accident occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday when he made a left turn onto B Street, according to Sgt. Joe Ruvido of the San Diego Police Department.



Anyone who may have witnessed this accident was asked to call SDPD Traffic Division detectives at (858) 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.