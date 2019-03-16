Bernie Sanders to bring presidential campaign to San Diego

In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book, 'Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance', at a George Washington University/Politics and Prose event in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Bernie Sanders recently announced that his presidential campaign will be making a stop in California.

The Sanders campaign will first stop in San Diego on March 22 and then in San Francisco on March 24.

Sanders last visited California in state in October as part of a nationwide effort to get out the vote ahead of a historic midterm election cycle. This trip follow stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The rally in San Diego will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The event will be free and open to the public, but an RSVP will be encouraged.