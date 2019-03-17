‘Snake season’ coming to San Diego according to removal expert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘Snake season’ coming to San Diego according to removal expert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Spring is almost here and as the temperatures start to rise more and more people will be out and about enjoying San Diego trails. But with the sun and warmth come critters – including rattlesnakes.

News 8’s Brandon Lewis reports from Tierrasanta where he spoke to a snake removal expert about why we could soon be seeing a lot more.

Paths have been clear for this time of year with rattlesnakes staying dormant thanks to all the rainy weather.

"Normally they're out by now,” said snake removal specialist Tom Minga.

Minga showed News 8 one snake he captured near the El Capitan Reservoir – just one of two this month.

“It’s cold [but] they don’t deep hibernate like they do back in the Midwest because the ground doesn’t freeze,” said Minga. “I’ve gotten them in every single month of the year here. Especially in Alpine and lower elevations.”

He says don't be deceived by the lack of slithering snakes, they're still out there and will become more active as the soil dries and temperatures rise.

“They are going start seeing [them] out more and more,” said Minga. “It’ll rain later this week and kick them down for a bit, but just temporarily. They’re definitely coming out and hungry.”

Minda said even cloudy days bring out the snakes.

“From now on people are going to see them, sometimes even on rainy day if it’s not too cold,” he said. "Warm overcast skies are the worst days for snakes.”

Minga says we won't see what some refer to as a "bumper crop" of snakes. Most babies are actually born in the late summer.

With favorable conditions, they'll soon start searching for food in areas closer to people and that means it is time to keep an extra eye out for your pets and teach them how to avoid snakes.

“They'll be running through the bushes and can get bit,” said Minga. “And they’re curious about snakes.”

