Avocado Recall: Henry Avocado recalling whole avocados due to possible health risk

Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
At least one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on state Route 163 in Balboa Park early Saturday morning.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose on Saturday to its highest amount since Sept. 2, 2015, increasing 3.6 cents to $3.462, one day after recording its largest daily increase since Nov. 4, 2017 -- 3.8 cents.
A 21-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning after he got into an argument with three males over the volume of music that was playing.
The city of San Diego's Environmental Services Department is hosting an automotive product recycling event on Saturday at San Diego Miramar College.
Active Valor, the combat veteran non-profit organization in San Diego, will host its fifth Valor Adventures of the year in Bonsall on Sunday at Rawhide Ranch.
A 48-year-old woman was struck by a car and fatally injured Friday night near San Diego State University.
Mexico's national soccer team on Friday night won its game against Chile at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.
In an effort to rally voters, Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday returned to San Diego for the first time since announcing another bid for the White House and held a rally at the Waterfront Park.