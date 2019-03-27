El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho resigns

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho, who is involved in a lawsuit claiming he made fake nude photos of a beauty queen, has resigned.

In a letter dated Monday to the city manger, Kalasho stepped down from his position effective immediately.

Kalasho cited "family matters" as his reason for leaving.

A lawsuit claimed he and his wife created fake nude photos of a local beauty queen and posted them on social media to defame and strip her of her title.

The suit has since been resolved.



