El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho resigns

El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho, who is involved in a lawsuit claiming he made fake nude photos of a beauty queen, has resigned.
Expect more clouds to roll in by Wednesday as temps slip a few more degrees, west of the mountains as onshore flow persists ahead of a Pacific storm system. We cannot rule out a few isolated showers starting late Wednesday night.
An initial appearance for La Jolla woman Elisabeth Kimmel charged in the college admissions scandal has been reset to Friday, March 29 in Boston. Del Mar defendant, Toby MacFarlane, has an identity hearing set for Tuesday in San Diego federal court, as well as an initial appearance in Boston on April 3.
The electric guitar may be the coolest instrument ever invented, but another music-maker is making some noise and a comeback at NAMM's Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad - the accordion.
Large crowds are expected as the San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants for Opening Day and Opening Weekend.
The excitement is building for San Diego Padres fans as opening day approaches. Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park is officially sold out which means a lot of San Diegans will be playing hooky from work to watch Manny Machado take the field for the first time in a Padres uniform.
