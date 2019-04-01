San Diegan accused of stabbing 2 students in Connecticut

A San Diego man accused of stabbing two students at the University of Hartford in Connecticut is set to be arraigned Monday.
County of San Diego offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday, April 1 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day, a state holiday.
Afternoon high temperatures remain warm Monday, but slightly cooler than Sunday. High clouds continue to pass overhead through Monday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina are taking part in bi-national talks this week.
Manny Machado brought in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded grounder in the seventh inning, Chris Paddack struck out seven in five impressive innings in his major league debut and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 Sunday.
Two men riding motorized scooters suffered serious injuries in two separate incidents in Mission Beach late last night and early this morning, police said Sunday.
A police pursuit that started in the South Bay area of San Diego ended in front of News 8 studios in Kearny Mesa Sunday morning.
Federal authorities are assisting the San Diego Fire Department in investigating a fire that ripped through the Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa.