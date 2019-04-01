San Diegan accused of stabbing 2 students in Connecticut

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego man accused of stabbing two students at the University of Hartford in Connecticut is set to be arraigned Monday.

Authorities say Jake Wascher, a 21-year-old college student from San Diego, was rehearsing a fight scene with two theater classmates, in which a person gets stabbed, when he actually attacked them.

The university tweeted around 3 p.m. that there was an emergency and that the campus was on lockdown. They later tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted, the suspect was in custody and that there was no longer a threat on campus.

CBS News reports that one of the victims is a 19-year-old male who is listed as critical condition after suffering puncture wounds to the chest and back. The second victim is a 21-year-old male who also suffered wounds to the chest and back but is listed in stable condition.

The University of Hartford released the following statement:

The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus. A third student was located off-campus and has been taken into police custody. Our thoughts are with these students and their families during this difficult time. While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling. The University will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance. The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation.

Wascher is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. He is a graduate of the Coronado School of the Arts, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.