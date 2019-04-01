San Diego mothers pay tribute to organ donors - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego mothers pay tribute to organ donors

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Video Report By Steve Price, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
LeeAnn Pusateri received a lung transplant in 2017. LeeAnn Pusateri received a lung transplant in 2017.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two local moms who cheated death are part of a group paying tribute to anonymous heroes who save lives in San Diego through organ donation.

They’re sharing their stories to help kick off National Donate Life Month which is celebrated in April.

Donna Saracho and LeeAnn Pusateri are now volunteers with Lifesharing and on Monday they helped launch a month-long “celebration of life in San Diego” with a tribute to locals who have saved lives through organ donation.

Each of the women are mothers who have unique transplant stories.

LeeAnn who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis caused by an autoimmune disease received a lung transplant in 2017 and was able to ditch her oxygen tank. She says she immediately felt better following her surgery. 

Donna received a miraculous liver transplant after a bad reaction to a Zpack put her in a coma.

The butterfly wall pictured below honors San Diegans who have donated organs.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.