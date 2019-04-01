San Diego mothers pay tribute to organ donors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two local moms who cheated death are part of a group paying tribute to anonymous heroes who save lives in San Diego through organ donation.

They’re sharing their stories to help kick off National Donate Life Month which is celebrated in April.

Donna Saracho and LeeAnn Pusateri are now volunteers with Lifesharing and on Monday they helped launch a month-long “celebration of life in San Diego” with a tribute to locals who have saved lives through organ donation.

Each of the women are mothers who have unique transplant stories.

LeeAnn who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis caused by an autoimmune disease received a lung transplant in 2017 and was able to ditch her oxygen tank. She says she immediately felt better following her surgery.

Donna received a miraculous liver transplant after a bad reaction to a Zpack put her in a coma.

The butterfly wall pictured below honors San Diegans who have donated organs.

This butterfly wall at @LifesharingSD honors San Diegans who have donated organs. Last year, over 100 local donors saved 403 lives. April is National Donate Life month. #OrganDonation #savealife pic.twitter.com/GYpOxzPx5x — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) April 1, 2019