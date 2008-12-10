Weekends, 5PM, 6:30PM & 11PM

"I like to make a story come alive for sports fans and for the everyday viewer, too!"

For CBS News 8 Sports Anchor John Howard, getting hired at KFMB-TV in October 1997 was a homecoming of sorts. He was born and raised in the L.A. area, a 6th-generation Californian.

He also spent some time writing at CBS News 8 under the direction of the late Mitch Duncan, a well-respected CBS News 8 anchor/reporter, who was also an instructor at San Diego State University.

As you can see, John is no stranger to San Diego. He also interned at KNSD and KGTV and graduated from SDSU in 1988 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He is now thrilled to be working in San Diego where he has family and friends.

John's first job after college was in Roseburg, Oregon. He worked as a reporter/anchor at KPIC-TV, and was soon promoted to News Director. But after two years in general news, he wanted to try sports reporting and anchoring.

Soon a sports job came calling, so John made the jump to KOTA-TV in Rapid City, South Dakota. After four years in Rapid City, John made the move to KSBY-TV in his wife's hometown of San Luis Obispo. Three years later he joined the CBS News 8 team as weekend sports anchor and midweek sports reporter.

When he's not giving you the lowdown on the sports world, John loves to dabble in volleyball, golf, basketball and tennis. John also tackles the ski slopes of Southern California at Wrightwood, where he has raced competitively over the years. Although he has a busy schedule, John always makes time for his wife and their daughter and two sons.

Ironically, one of the stories John most enjoyed covering had nothing to do with sports. "It was a story I did on a special family member," John says. "Nancy's grandmother turned 101 years old the day after Thanksgiving 1996. I brought a camera to my in-laws in San Luis Obispo and shot the family celebrating Grandma's birthday!"