Slow cooling trend expected to begin Tuesday for San Diego region

Riverside County Mountains-
Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino
National Forest-San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest-Coachella Valley-
Including The Palm Springs South Coast Desert District-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including The Anza Borrego Desert State Park-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
848 PM PDT Mon Jun 26 2017
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE DESERT SLOPES OF
THE MOUNTAINS BELOW 5000 FEET AND THE DESERTS...
* Wind...west to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
Isolated gusts 45 TO 55 mph east of mountain passes.
* Humidity...single digits.
* Timing...through Tuesday night.
* Outlook...Winds will decrease slightly Tuesday night through
Wednesday, although humidity will remain low.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
