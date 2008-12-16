Slow cooling trend expected to begin Tuesday for San Diego region

Weather Update: June 26, 2017 (10:30 p.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hot spell that has gripped the San Diego area over the last several weeks kept the region's inland communities sweltering again Monday, bringing triple-digit temperatures to some areas and setting one heat record.

With a slow cooling trend expected to begin Tuesday, a National Weather Service excessive-heat warning for area deserts and less severe heat advisories for the valleys and mountains remained in effect until 9 p.m.

A "red flag" warning about heightened wildfire risks will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

This afternoon, according to the NWS, the sultry conditions resulted in highs of 115 degrees in Ocotillo Wells; 113 in Borrego Springs; 106 in Valley Center; 104 at Ramona Airport; 102 in San Pasqual Valley; 101 in Escondido; 100 in El Cajon; 99 in Campo and Santee; 95 in Miramar; 94 in Fallbrook and Rancho San Diego; 93 in San Marcos; 92 in Julian and Rancho Bernardo; 91 on Palomar Mountain; and 89 on Mount Laguna.

In Chula Vista, the high of 88 set a record for the date, exceeding the prior June 26 milestone of 87, set in 1994.

Coastal communities offered a respite for the heat-weary, featuring such comfortable summertime temperatures as 74 in Imperial Beach; 71 in Oceanside and Solana Beach; and 68 in Del Mar.

By Wednesday, the weather should be back down to near-average levels across the county, and the milder conditions will extend into the weekend, according to forecasters.

Until then, authorities were advising the public to avoid strenuous activities in the heat of the day, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in mere minutes, even with windows left partially open.

