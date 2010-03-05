Surveillance video offers new lead in missing family case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surveillance video offers new lead in missing family case

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - There's a possible new lead in the case of a missing Fallbrook family that vanished without a trace one month ago. Detectives confirm to News 8 the family of four may have been spotted on surveillance tape walking across the border at San Ysidro.

Video taken of the San Ysidro border crossing on the evening of Feb. 8 from the rooftop of a private business shows a family of four walking across the border.

"In that video we have two adults, a female and a male, walking with two children the same age as the McStay children Gianni and Joseph," San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Roy Frank said.

Joseph and Summer McStay and their two young sons have been missing for a month. Their white Isuzu Trooper was found abandoned in a San Ysidro parking lot. Detectives are not releasing the U.S. Customs video.

"We're not releasing it's part of the investigation and it's being evaluated," Sgt. Frank said.

The new video appears to show the family casually on foot crossing the border.

"It looks like the family of four is walking there on their own. We don't know if anybody could be walking behind them or in front of them," Sgt. Frank said.

News 8 reviewed surveillance video from other cameras in the same area. We identified several families of four, but the video is so dark it's impossible to identify anyone. Detectives are having the same problem with the U.S. Customs video.

"Because of the darkness and other issues, we need to spend more time on this to confirm or deny it is the McStay family," Sgt. Frank said.

Investigators allowed McStay family relatives to view the surveillance tape, but they too were unable to make a positive identification.

Detectives believe the McStays' white truck arrived at the San Ysidro parking lot sometime after 5 p.m. They have not found any usable surveillance video of the vehicle in the lot.

