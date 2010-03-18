Brother says border tape does not show missing family

There's a possible new lead in the case of a missing Fallbrook family that vanished without a trace one month ago. Detectives confirm to News 8 the family of four may have been spotted on surveillance tape walking across the border at San Ysidro.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A Fallbrook man is speaking out about the disappearance of his brother and his family.

Joseph and Summer McStay and their two small children vanished in early February. Surveillance video later showed what may have been the family crossing the border into Mexico.

Michael McStay is desperate for answers.

"I'm like a pit bull, I'm not going to let this thing go until I find out they're either OK or I found out what happened," he said.

His brother Joseph, sister-in-law Summer and two nephews - three-year-old Joseph Jr. and four-year-old Gianni disappeared Feb. 4.

"An entire family fell off the earth," Michael said. "It's not logical. It doesn't make any sense."

Investigators found their white Isuzu Trooper in a San Ysidro parking lot Feb. 8. A surveillance video shows a family of four walking across the border, but Michael is convinced it is not his family.

"As I've analyzed it hundreds and hundreds, hundreds of times, even still the best I can come up with is that the children are age-appropriate and size-appropriate, but I've got no proof that it's my brother and sister, and I've got no proof that it's them," he said.

Phone records show activity stopped on the couple's phones Feb. 4. Bank records reveal no suspicious activity or large withdrawals. At the McStays' Fallbrook home, eggs were left on the counter, new flooring was left waiting to be installed and suitcases, clothes and toys all left inside - clear signs, according to Michael, that the McStays weren't planning on going anywhere.

"The double stroller is here, the two-push stroller is here, everything is here except them," Michael said.

Michael says his brother's indoor fountain business was doing well and he had no enemies. If he was having problems, Michael insists Joseph would have called him for help.

With flyers now being distributed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Michael is determined to keep this case in the spotlight.

"I'm just trying to get some resolution to this thing, so if anyone knows anything or if anyone saw something, just call the sheriff's department or email the site and we'll pass it on," he said.