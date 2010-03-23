Toyota will replace pedals for unhappy owners

A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a report of a runway Toyota Prius last week arrived to find a Border Patrol agent near the driver with emergency lights on.

Computer data from a Toyota Prius that crashed in suburban New York City show that at the time of the accident the throttle was open and the driver was not applying the brakes, U.S. safety officials said Thursday.

Police who investigated the crash of a Toyota Prius in the New York suburbs said Monday they agreed with federal regulators that driver error caused it.

This photo released Wednesday March 17, 2010 by the California Highway Patrol shows a Toyota Prius bumbper touching the Higway Patrol car after it was stopped with the help of a California Highway Patrol officer.

WASHINGTON – Toyota is telling dealers it will provide replacement accelerator pedals to owners who are dissatisfied with their repairs under the massive recall.

The Japanese automaker says in a memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press that if a customer is unhappy with the feel of the accelerator after it's fixed, dealers can provide a replacement pedal at no charge.

An AP analysis of government data shows that more than 100 owners have complained to the government about problems with sudden acceleration after Toyota dealers fixed their vehicles.

Dealers have been inserting a piece of metal into the gas pedal mechanism to eliminate friction that was causing the pedal problem.

The memo was first reported by The New York Times.

