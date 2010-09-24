New attempts to rescue hooked sea lion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New attempts to rescue hooked sea lion

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld is continuing their efforts Friday to capture an injured sea lion near Seaport Village.

Thousands of people have watched the 500-pound animal suffer for days with a fishing gaff in its side.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely is near the scene with the latest.

