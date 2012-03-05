Teenager behind bars on suspicion of gang-related slaying

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A teenage boy was behind bars Monday on suspicion of the gang-related slaying of a man at a North County house party over the weekend.

Detectives arrested the 17-year-old, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, at a strip mall near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Vista Way in Oceanside about 11 p.m. Sunday, police Lt. Joe Young said.

Late Saturday evening, the youth allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Samuel Zamudio outside a home in the 200 block of Walsh Street in Oceanside. Two female acquaintances took the Oceanside resident to Tri-City Medical Center, where he succumbed to a chest wound a short time later.

Investigators identified the suspect with help from witnesses to the slaying, Young said. The lieutenant declined to disclose a suspected motive for the crime, except to say it appeared to have been "gang-related."

The teenager, an Oceanside resident, was booked into juvenile hall in San Diego. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Vista Courthouse on Wednesday, Young said.