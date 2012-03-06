PaintNVineyard: Paintin' place

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's been said, "Different strokes for different folks," and a new business in Scripps Ranch called PaintNVineyard is keeping its customers amused while tapping their muse.

"We furnish everything needed to reproduce a painting -- a canvas, brushes, the paint. We even provide aprons for people to wear so they don't get paint on their clothes," Mike Strawbridge said.

The classes are BYOB. The cost is $35 a student, and they come with professional instruction.

"Our artists are the key. They will lead you step by step, make it simply fun. You leave here with a great painting," Mike said.

Tonight's class, lead by Jennifer Doehring, is recreating an African sunset.

"It looks difficult because of its reflection. People go 'Oh I don't know if I'm going to be able to do that,' but it's actually just a simple trick, just flipping the canvas," Jennifer said.

Just some simple strokes to get started, then on to a little detail.

Mixed colors become clouds, hash marks transformed into tree branches, and along the way there's nothing to intimidate even a rookie Rembrandt.

"Most people think they can't do it until two hours later and then they go, aha! And look a their painting and say I did it,"

PaintNVineyard offers an opportunity for a brush with greatness.



PaintNVineyard

10035 Carroll Canyon Road, Ste. G

San Diego, CA 92126

(858) 504-7128

