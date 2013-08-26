New fitness craze taking over San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New fitness craze taking over San Diego

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A new fitness craze is taking hold in La Jolla.

It's called Fitwall and it's a 40 minute workout that combines strength, cardio and flexibility.

There's no stereotypical fitness equipment here. No weights. No treadmills, just walls -- Fitwalls.

What makes this place so special? It's the only place you're going to find a "fitwall" unless you go to a private gym run by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the military special forces, or the Olympics.

It's also a technology-driven fitness studio where member strap on a device that monitors their heart rate on an iPad. 

Fitwall opened in June and is located at 7710 Fay Avenue in La Jolla.

 

