New fitness craze taking over San Diego

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A new fitness craze is taking hold in La Jolla.

It's called Fitwall and it's a 40 minute workout that combines strength, cardio and flexibility.

There's no stereotypical fitness equipment here. No weights. No treadmills, just walls -- Fitwalls.

What makes this place so special? It's the only place you're going to find a "fitwall" unless you go to a private gym run by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the military special forces, or the Olympics.

It's also a technology-driven fitness studio where member strap on a device that monitors their heart rate on an iPad.

Fitwall opened in June and is located at 7710 Fay Avenue in La Jolla.