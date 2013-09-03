Was San Diego's summer a bust? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Was San Diego's summer a bust?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's summer saw some pretty hot temperatures, as well as cooler-than-normal ones. So how much did the rollercoaster weather affect businesses along the beach?

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles goes to Mission Beach to find out if the summer brought about an economic boom, or bust.

