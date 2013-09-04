It's hot, muggy, and it's going to stay that way

As temperatures rise around San Diego County, here are some hot weather apps that should help you stay cool and safe.

POWAY (CBS 8) - All week long, all of us here in San Diego county have been enduring this hot weather. The heat is going to be sticking around for a while longer.

In this News 8 video report, Angie Lee has more on how San Diegans are coping with this hot and muggy weather.