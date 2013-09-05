How Aguirre's candidacy could swing the election

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Another Democrat has thrown his hat into the race for mayor. Councilman David Alvarez announced Thursday that his name will be on the ballot for the November special election.

The race, according to political analyst Carl Luna, just got complicated. As more Democrats join in the race for San Diego mayor, Luna says former city attorney Michael Aguirre's bid for mayor will likely deprive either candidates of a first round victory.

"If the Democratic average thinks he's a truer Democrat than Fletcher, he could edge out and come into the run off against Faulconer," Luna said.

Today Fletcher, the front runner for the Democratic Party, just got a huge endorsement from Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

Although this is a non-partisan race, in the city of San Diego Democrats out number Republicans 2 to 1. In a short election, Luna says Republicans tend to vote more.