New "LifeSaver" app prevents texting and driving

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Texting and driving can be a deadly combination but a new app is hoping to save lives by putting a stop to distracted driving.

The app is called LifeSaver and it prevents you from texting while your car is in motion.

Parents can install the app on their teenagers' phone for instance, and be alerted if the app is turned off while the teen is driving.

As an incentive, teenagers can earn rewards that include iTunes gift cards.

Right now, the app is only available for Android phones, but a version for iPhones is coming soon.

The company offers a free 30 day trial. For more information visit lifesaver.app.com.