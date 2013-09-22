Man's body found inside charred car

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The burned body of a 53-year-old man from Lakeside was found after crews extinguished a car fire next to an auto scrap business in Chula Vista, authorities said Sunday.

Employees of the scrap yard told authorities they heard a loud noise that sounded like a car crash shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and as they went to check it out they found the sedan in flames in the driveway of 895 Energy Way, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the burning car, and subsequently found the man's body in the driver's seat, authorities said.

His death was confirmed at the scene due to "obvious fatal thermal injuries," the Medical Examiner's Office reported. Chula Vista police were dispatched to investigate, authorities said.

Officials with the Medical Examiner's Office said the body was that of a 53-year-old Lakeside man, but his name was withheld pending family notification.