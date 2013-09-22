Man's body found inside charred car

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - The burned body of a 53-year-old man from Lakeside was found after crews extinguished a car fire next to an auto scrap business in Chula Vista, authorities said Sunday.
Employees of the scrap yard told authorities they heard a loud noise that sounded like a car crash shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and as they went to check it out they found the sedan in flames in the driveway of 895 Energy Way, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Firefighters were called to extinguish the burning car, and subsequently found the man's body in the driver's seat, authorities said.
His death was confirmed at the scene due to "obvious fatal thermal injuries," the Medical Examiner's Office reported. Chula Vista police were dispatched to investigate, authorities said.
Officials with the Medical Examiner's Office said the body was that of a 53-year-old Lakeside man, but his name was withheld pending family notification.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.