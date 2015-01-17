Fire at Christmas tree recycling lot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire at Christmas tree recycling lot

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused another fire at a Christmas tree recycling lot in Mission Bay Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 8:00 p.m. at the lot in the 1100 block of Sea World Drive. 

Firefighters had the fire out in a short time. No one was injured and no structures were burned.

Investigators say this is the second fire at the lot since last Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.