Five people displaced by early morning porch fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Five people were sent running from their home after flames broke out on the porch.

Firefighters were called to the Mountain View area just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Smoke was seen billowing from the home in the 400 block of Cuyamaca Avenue. Firefighters knocked the fire down in minutes and everyone made it out ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.