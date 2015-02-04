The forecast is about to change for CBS News 8's Natasha Stenbock

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Here at CBS News 8 we are one big family, and we consider you, the viewers, part of that family, which is why we have big news to share.

Along with her glow, we couldn't help but notice CBS News 8 Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock was starting to grow. Sometimes, reporters have to just ask the tough questions. Did she have a bun in the oven?

"No, there's two buns in the oven," Natasha said.

That's right -- Natasha's expecting twins. It's not the only big recent change in her life.

"October 17th I got married, two step-kids who are awesome, 8 and 9 years old now," she said.

Natasha found out she was pregnant in early December. For obvious reasons, she couldn't share her delicate state with the viewers until now.

Becoming more full-figured comes with every woman's pregnancy, but not many women have to share those changes on television in front of tens of thousands of viewers.

Thankfully, Dan Cohen and Nichelle Medina, Natasha's good friends and co-anchors on CBS News 8 This Morning, have been supportive from the beginning.

"I told them right away because they needed to know, because they started to see. They were like, hmm, there is something different about you," she said.

It's more than something. This longtime bombshell bachelorette is suddenly married with a family of six on the horizon.

"It is funny that I'm in this position now, but perhaps that's the magic of everything, that you don't plan it. It just happens," Natasha said.

Kind of like those crazy pregnancy urges that come and go daily.

"Tic Tacs. That's this week," she said.

As a new step-mom, Natasha is trying to set a good example for her step-children, which is why she sneaks off to her car at times for her favorite comfort food: Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

"This is this week's food. Next week it'll be pickles, the following week it'll be tomatoes with raw cabbage, who knows?" she said.