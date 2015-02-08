Christening ceremony for USNS Lewis B. Puller

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Marines are celebrating the latest addition to their fleet.

Officials christened the mobile landing platform USNS Lewis B. Puller at a ceremony at the NASSCO shipyard in Barrio Logan on Saturday.

The ship is named after U.S Marine Corps Lieutenant General Lewis "Chesty" Puller, who served in World War Two and Korea, and became the only Marine to be awarded the Navy Cross five times.

The Puller is scheduled to be delivered later this year and is expected to be deployed next year.