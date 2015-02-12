Off-duty officer who aided Kyle Kraska: 'It was surreal' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Off-duty officer who aided Kyle Kraska: 'It was surreal'

Posted: Updated:

  • RelatedMore>>

  • CBS News 8's Kyle Kraska released from hospital

    CBS News 8's Kyle Kraska released from hospital

    Saturday, February 21 2015 1:53 PM EST2015-02-21 18:53:39 GMT
    Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. 
    Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home. 

  • CBS News 8 talks to neighbor who helped Kyle Kraska moments after shooting

    CBS News 8 talks to neighbor who helped Kyle Kraska moments after shooting

    Monday, February 16 2015 6:21 PM EST2015-02-16 23:21:19 GMT
    CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska remains hospitalized Monday after being shot multiple times at his Scripps Ranch home Tuesday, February 10. In the moments following the shooting, several people rushed to his aid, including a neighbor who happens to be a nurse. 
    CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska remains hospitalized Monday after being shot multiple times at his Scripps Ranch home Tuesday, February 10. In the moments following the shooting, several people rushed to his aid, including a neighbor who happens to be a nurse. 

  • Man accused of shooting Kyle Kraska has history of threats

    Man accused of shooting Kyle Kraska has history of threats

    Thursday, February 12 2015 3:45 PM EST2015-02-12 20:45:17 GMT
    Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past. 
    Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past. 

  • Neighbors help police catch Kyle Kraska's suspected shooter

    Neighbors help police catch Kyle Kraska's suspected shooter

    Thursday, February 12 2015 9:21 AM EST2015-02-12 14:21:08 GMT
    A tipster who helped police track down the man accused of shooting CBS News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska is showing an inside look at how the arrest went down. 
    A tipster who helped police track down the man accused of shooting CBS News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska is showing an inside look at how the arrest went down. 

  • Kyle Kraska's nephew talks to CBS News 8

    Kyle Kraska's nephew talks to CBS News 8

    Wednesday, February 11 2015 5:03 PM EST2015-02-11 22:03:54 GMT
    CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska's nephew Nick Carbone happens to work for a breaking news service. He never imagined a news alert would ever be about one of his own family members. 
    CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska's nephew Nick Carbone happens to work for a breaking news service. He never imagined a news alert would ever be about one of his own family members. 
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – While CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska recovers from 10 gunshot wounds, more information is being revealed about what happened right after the shooting.

San Diego Police Sgt. Scott Bartolomei lives just around the corner from Kraska. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He says he heard the gunshots and immediately raced to the scene, where he found Kraska on the ground outside his Scripps Ranch home, in desperate need of a miracle.

"I see a male on the ground, and he looked up and said, 'Scott, help me,' and I immediately recognized it to be Kyle," Bartolomei said. "It was surreal, a surreal moment for me. I could smell gun powder in the air and I could see the wounds on Kyle."

Bartolomei says he's known Kraska for about six years, and had just talked to him earlier that day at the gym, making the situation very emotional. But his training immediately kicked in.

"It's very common for gunshot victims to go into shock. Shock will kill you just as easily as a wound will, so I was comforting Kyle, motivating Kyle," he said.

Bartolomei won't say exactly what he and Kyle talked about in those tense moments, but he made sure the tone remained upbeat.

"'You're bigger than this, you're better than this, and you're going to survive,' and just positive, positive, positive. That's the biggest thing -- don't let him look at himself, see where his injuries were --and just keep going, keep going, taking his attention off the moment," he said.

Other officers and an ambulance quickly arrived, increasing Kraska's chances for survival.

Right now he remains in critical, but stable condition and is improving to the point where doctors believe they will be able to start slowly bringing him out of his medically induced coma Thursday night.

"He's got a bit of a road ahead of him, but he's going to pull through. I guarantee we'll see him on TV again," Bartolomei said.

Mike Montana, the man suspected of shooting Kraska, is charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Kraska's family released the following statement:

"The Kraska family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful residents of San Diego for the outpouring of support in the wake of this senseless tragedy. We are so grateful to the San Diego Police Department for their thorough investigation, the emergency response teams for their quick action, the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla staff for their amazing care, and the Channel 8 family and viewers for their heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery for our beloved Kyle.

The love and care was evident from the minute the shooting happened. We have the utmost appreciation for the neighbors, bystanders, most notably Sgt. Scott Bartolomei, first responders and hospital staff who so rapidly came to Kyle's aid.

We've long known Kyle is a tour de force, touching and inspiring everyone he's come into contact with during his 27-year career. It's never been clearer how many people Kyle impacted with his exuberant TV presence and dedicated reporting. The eloquent messages and memories of Kyle have been a definitive source of strength as we attempt to make sense of the situation and continue to monitor Kyle's recovery. Your thoughts and prayers are working. Kyle is healing more and more each day. He will certainly be so touched by all of your words. We look forward to sharing them with him.

We have no doubt Kyle's passion and enthusiasm will help him rise above this tragedy and return stronger than ever. Stay tuned, San Diego. Kyle will be back on air -- with his typical charm and encyclopedic knowledge of sports -- as soon as he's able."
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.