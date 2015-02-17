Man accused in Kyle Kraska shooting pleads not guilty

CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska's nephew Nick Carbone happens to work for a breaking news service. He never imagined a news alert would ever be about one of his own family members.

CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska's nephew Nick Carbone happens to work for a breaking news service. He never imagined a news alert would ever be about one of his own family members.

A tipster who helped police track down the man accused of shooting CBS News 8's Sports Director Kyle Kraska is showing an inside look at how the arrest went down.

Our friend and colleague, CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska, remains hospitalized after being shot outside his home Tuesday. We're also learning new information about his suspected shooter's past.

While CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska recovers from 10 gunshot wounds, more information is being revealed about what happened right after the shooting.

CBS News 8 Sports Director Kyle Kraska remains hospitalized Monday after being shot multiple times at his Scripps Ranch home Tuesday, February 10. In the moments following the shooting, several people rushed to his aid, including a neighbor who happens to be a nurse.

Just over one week after being shot six times in front of his home, CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of shooting CBS News 8 sports director Kyle Kraska one week ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder.



During Tuesday's arraignment, a prosecutor said Montana intended to kill Kraska, but did not say what kind of gun was used. The prosecutor also said Kraska was shot six times, once in the torso.

"It appears the defendant tried to execute the victim, and I think his bail should reflect what he intended to do and almost did do," prosecutor Rebecca Zipp told a judge.



Zipp asked for $1 million bail, while Montana's defense attorney argued for a bail amount of $500,000. The judge set Montana's bail at $750,000. He faces 37 years to life in prison if convicted.It's been one week since Montana, 54, surrendered to officers outside his El Cajon home hours after the shooting. According to court records, Montana was out on bail when the shooting occurred. Records show that he was arrested twice in October and November for DUIs involving drugs.Court records also show he's been involved with several civil lawsuits, owes nearly $2,000 in back taxes and was served with papers last year, accused of owing more than $5,000 in delinquent rent.He also has a history of threatening behavior. During Tuesday's arraignment, Montana was also charged with making a criminal threat in a separate case involving a DMV employee last year, allegedly telling her he was going to get a firearm out of his vehicle following a confrontation.Kraska met Montana while he was doing paint work for some of his Scripps Ranch neighbors and hired him to paint the outside of his house. However, Kraska wasn't satisfied with Montana's work, so he paid him for what he had done and the two agreed to part ways."He didn't owe the guy any money. They had completed their transaction and the guy came back and started demanding more money from Kyle," said Kraska's co-worker and friend Todd Villalobos.Meanwhile, Kraska's condition has improved significantly and we're told he's made great progress. He has also been communicating with doctors and loved ones. His East Coast family is by his side at the hospital, grateful for all the support and well-wishes they've received from the community.To send Kyle your well-wishes, CLICK HERE >>>





